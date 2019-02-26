Cass, Gary

Gary Cass, age 70 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Feb. 24, 2019.

He is survived by: Wife of 46 years – Josie; Son – Bradley; Daughter and son-in-law – Julie and Matt; Grandchildren, who were the love of Gary’s life and he made sure they knew it every day – Alex, Joey and Maxwell; Sister and brother-in-law- Linde and Darryl; Mom – June.

A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church. Please wear Michigan pride (MSU, Tigers or Lions) or Tennessee Titans gear in honor of G-Cass’ beloved teams and bring your stories to share. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at Pine Creek Golf Course.

In memory of Gary, memorials made to made to his church home that he loved so much, Providence United Methodist Church.

