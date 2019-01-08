Cassetty, Col. J.T.

Colonel J.T. Cassetty, age 83 of Mt. Juliet and formerly of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, passed away Jan. 3, 2019.

Funeral Services for Col. J. T. Cassetty were conducted Jan. 8 at Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, and interment followed in the Jenkins Cemetery with full military honors by the Veterans Honor Guard.

Survivors include: son, Kevin Cassetty and his companion, Jolonda; grandson, Daniel Adam Cassetty; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Danny Coons.

Arrangements by the ANDERSON & SON FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORS, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com