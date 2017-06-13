Castleberry, Joyce Marie

Joyce Marie Castleberry, age 81, of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 12, 2017. Joyce was born on January 1, 1936 in Bertrand, MO to Cecil F. and Myrtle M. Godwin. Joyce was the youngest of five children and the only daughter. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and three of her brothers, Ray, Jay and Harold.

Joyce married Don L. Castleberry on December 5, 1953 in Sikeston, MO and they were married for 63 years. Joyce began her early career as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and later served as a teacher’s aide in her children’s elementary school as well as a secretary for the Scott County Milling Company and Sikeston Garden of Memories.

Although most of her life was spent in Sikeston and Springfield, MO, Joyce made her home for the past 15 years in Mt. Juliet, TN with her daughter’s family.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Don and her children, Tim (Teresa) Castleberry and Julie (Andrew) Wharton; grandchildren, Sergeant First Class Justin (Amber) Castleberry, Seth (MaKennah) Wharton, Caleb Wharton and Aaron Wharton; great-grandchildren, Sophie and Addie Castleberry. Joyce is also survived by her brother, Glenn Godwin of Morley, MO and nieces and nephews.

Joyce’s greatest pleasure was making sure that her family knew they were loved and cared for and that she was proud of them in every way. She took great joy in passing along her love for the Lord and instilling godly character in her children and grandchildren, not only through her words, but also by the way she lived her life in front of them. She prayed for her family daily, often without them realizing it. Her Bible is marked with her prayers.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m., at Life Assembly in Mt. Juliet with Pastor Andrew Wharton officiating. There will be a visitation at 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 16, at 12 p.m. at Dogwood Cemetery in East Prairie, MO. Pallbearers will be Justin Castleberry, Seth Wharton, Caleb Wharton, Aaron Wharton, Terry Godwin and Marty Godwin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Assembly and designated for the Whole Life Market.

