Castleman, Nelda Jane

Nelda Jane Castleman, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, passed away March 16, 2020. A graveside service was held March 21 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Kenneth “Cuz” Castleman. She is survived by daughter, Jaime Castleman; and grandson, Tristan Baker.

