CAUSEY, Gwendolyn

Gwendolyn Causey, 73, Mt. Juliet passed away May 27.

She was born on May 13, 1948 in Alamo, Ga. to her parents Early Coleman and Hazel Pennington Vaughan who predecease her. She was an Administrative Assistant to a Bank Manager and was in banking for most of her career. She was a Baptist. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years M. Robert Causey, by her children Wendy (Chris) Locke and Brian (Paula) Causey and by her four grandchildren Evan Locke, Cole Locke, Hunter Causey and Taylor Causey. She was predeceased by her sisters Frances Wilson and Eunice Ledbetter.

There was a gathering of family and friends Sunday, May 30 at Hermitage Funeral Home and again on Monday, May 31 with a Celebration of Life service following. Burial was be in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. www.hermitagefh.com.