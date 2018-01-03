News Ticker

Cavallaro, Wayne Vincent

Cavallaro, Wayne Vincent, age 69, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Dec. 19, 2017. Mr. Cavallaro was a member of the Catholic faith. Over his career, he was a project manager for several construction projects. He loved animals and music and enjoyed sports car racing. Mr. Cavallaro was the son of the late, Vincent A. and Mildred Becker Cavallaro.

He is survived by: Wife of 49 years – Betty Cavallaro; Son – Vincent (Leslie) Cavallaro; Daughter – Stacy Nicholson; Sister – Lois (Bill) Grigsby; Grandchildren – Brandee, Chelsea and Caleb; Great-grandchildren – Wyatt, Jasper and Toby; Several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, 12110 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com

