CAWTHON, Michael Preston

Michael Preston Cawthon, 74, Mt. Juliet passed away on March 10.

He was a wonderful man who will be missed by many. Mike graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1966 and then served in the Army for eight years from 1968-1976 as an x-ray technician and medic. Upon being discharged from the Army, he was employed as an x-ray technician until 1980. Afterwards, he proudly served in law enforcement for 30 years. Mike loved guns and was a firearms instructor. One of his favorite hobbies was arrowhead hunting.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Jessie Cawthon. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Cawthon; brother, Steve (Terry) Cawthon; children, Michael Shawn (Lisa) Cawthon, Dawn (Scott) Atkins, Maria (Travis) Ivory and Julianna (Matt) Witt; grandchildren, Chase, Tyler, Shae, Shelby, Hayden, Carolanne, Xavier, Tasia, Damon, Devon and Remi; great-grandson, Everett; and niece, Brooke.

The Funeral Service was Monday, March 14 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Brother Scott Moore officiating. The Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The Visitation was Sunday, March 13 and Monday, March 14 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.