Chandler, Sadie

Sadie Chandler, age 70 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on March 19, 2019.

She is survived by loving daughter, Lisa (Scott) Harlan; grandchildren, Sarah Harlan and Michael Harlan; brother, Bobby (Linda) Meadows; partner, Dwight Pennington; nephew, Bobby (Lajuana) Meadows III; great-nephews, Briar Meadows and Justin Harrell; great-great-nephew, Cayden Harrell; and “Mawmaw,” Nancy Graham. She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Tammy Harris; parents, Robert Meadows and Betty Mae Pendergrass.

A funeral service will be held March 21 at noon in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 20 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, March 21 from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.