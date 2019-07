Chansler, Gary Sr.

Gary “Pappy” Chansler, Sr., age 67 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 7, 2019. Mr. Chansler was preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Chansler; sister, Teresa Connor. Survived by wife of 45 years, Betty Chansler; father, Jack Chansler; son Gary Chansler Jr; daughter, Casey (Brian) Gwaltney; brothers, James (Sandy) Chansler, Carl (Janie) Chansler and Kenny Chansler; sisters, Priscilla Bamba and Jenny (Dillon) Childers; grandchildren, Alexander Chansler, Jacob Chansler and Lillian Gwaltney.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 11, at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 10, from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, July 11 from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com