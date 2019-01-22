Chapman, Jesse Lee

Jesse Lee Chapman, age 73 of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Mizell Lee Chapman; mother, Ophelia Chapman Stubblefield; and step-father, Hackett Stubblefield.

He is survived by: Wife – Carolyn Phares; Sons – Eric (Irene) Chapman, Robert (Alicia) Robinson and Thomas (Nadine) Robinson; Daughters – Becky (Lawrence) Vasquez and Lori (Shannon) Potts; Sister – Becky (Billy) Russell; Several grandchildren; One Niece and one Nephew.

A gathering of friends was held Jan. 22 at Bond Memorial Chapel, followed by a Masonic Service.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jennifer of Kindred at Home and Leslie, the Nurse Practitioner at the VA, for the care they have given to Jesse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice, 2525 Perimeter Place Drive, Suite 105, Nashville, TN 37214 or to the Masonic Widow and Orphans Fund of Tennessee, 100 7th Avenue, No., Suite 1, Nashville, TN 37203.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com