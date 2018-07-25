Chelsea Hough advances to live shows

A Mt. Juliet native made it to the Top 5 Women on season 15 of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” and will move to the live shows, performing for millions of viewers.
Chelsea Hough, 24, is a 2012 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and Hermitage Dance Academy, but currently lives in California. During her time at MJHS, she was part of the school’s dance team.
In 2014, she was cast as Storm, part of the X-men, on the Marvel Universe LIVE tour and performed at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
“So You Think You Can Dance” airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on Fox.
