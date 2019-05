Chrisman, Ronnie

Ronnie Chrisman, age 69 of Goodlettsville, passed away April 25, 2019. A graveside service was held April 29 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Preceded in death by wife, Terrilynn Duncan; parents, Donald Eugene and Ada Beatrice Chrisman; and brother-in-law, E. T. Short. Survived by son, Ronnie Wayne (Katie) Chrisman; siblings, Donna Short, Norman (Peggy L.) Chrisman, Jayne (Dale) Cole, Sheila Ann (Tony) McClanahan and Rhonda Lynn (Kenny) Weldon; grandchildren, Ace Duncan Chrisman and Ryder Bryce Chrisman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com