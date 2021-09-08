Local Church Directory

ANGLICAN
Holy Comforter Anglican Catholic (ACC)
Assembly of God
Lighthouse Church
Baptist
Baker’s Grove Baptist
Beckwith Baptist
Cedar Grove Baptist
Corona First Baptist Church
Faith Church
Fellowship Baptist
The Fellowship at Mt. Juliet
First Baptist Church of Mt. Julie
The Glade Church
Grace Baptist Church
Green Hill Church*
Hickory Hills Baptist
Hobson Pike Baptist Church
The LightHouse Fellowship
Mays Chapel
Mt. Juliet Missionary Baptist
Mt. Olivet Baptist
Music City Baptist Church
New Life Baptist Church
Rutland Baptist Church
Shiloh Baptist Church
Silver Springs Baptist
Truth and Grace Free Will Baptist Church
Victory Baptist Church
Catholic
St. Stephen Catholic Community
Church of Christ
109 Church of Christ
Belinda Parkway Church of Christ
Center Chapel Church of Christ
Corinth Church of Christ
Gladeville Church of Christ
Green Hill Church of Christ
Leeville Church of Christ
Mt. Juliet Church of Christ
Nonaville Church of Christ
Vesta Church of Christ
Church of God
Living Water Fellowship
Mt. Juliet Church of God
The Pointe Church
Church of Jesus Christ
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Episcopal
Church of the Epiphany
Jehovah’s Witness
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
Lutheran
Celebration Lutheran
Methodist
Cook’s United Methodist
Gladeville United Methodist
Grace United Methodist Church
Mt. Juliet African Methodist Episcopal Church
Pleasant Grove United Methodist
Providence United Methodist*
Scott’s Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Williamson Chapel CME Church
Nazarene
Covenant Fellowship Church of the Nazarene
Pentecostal
Church Alive
Presbyterian
Cloyds Cumberland Presbyterian
Hickory Grove Church
Suggs Creek Cumberland Presbyterian
Seventh-day Adventist
Mt. Juliet Seventh-day Adventist
Unity
Unity of Music City
Non-Denominational
Abundant Life*
The BARN Church
Bridge Fellowship Church
Cedar Ridge Church
The Church at Pleasant Grove
Connect Church
Faith is the Victory Church
Cross Point Church
Friendship Community Church
Gateway of Hope
Generation Changers Church
Global Vision Bible Church
Grace Bible Fellowship
Grace Fellowship Ministries
Greater True Faith Community Church
Holy Temple Church
The Journey Church
Joy Church International
LifeChurch of Mt. Juliet
Living Hope Church
Mending Fences Cowboy Church
New Heart Christian Church
New Tribe Church
The Rock of Nashville
Royal Life International
