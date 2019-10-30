Circuit Judge John Wootten, Jr. announces retirement

Circuit Judge John Wootten, Jr.

Judge John Wootten, Jr., who has served the Fifteenth Judicial District encompassing Jackson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson counties as a circuit judge since 1998, announced that he will retire effective Jan. 1, 2020.

“I have notified Governor Bill Lee of my decision to retire in order for him to initiate the selection process to name a successor judge until the August 2020 election,” said Judge Wootten.

In a prepared statement the Judge said:

“Public office has been described as a public trust. It truly is a rare gift from the citizens to serve in public office. I have considered it my highest professional honor. I am most grateful to the good people of this five county judicial district for granting me their trust for over 21 years.”

Judge Wootten was first elected in 1998 and re-elected in 2006 and 2014.