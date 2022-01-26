City asks county to place ambulance in new fire hall

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Monday asking the Wilson County Commission to approve an ambulance and two personnel per shift in the new Fire Hall being built by Green Hill High School.

The ambulance would be in addition to the ones housed at Station 1 on Belinda Parkway and Station 3 on East Hill Drive behind City Hall.

“I don’t have a lot of confidence we are going to get a third ambulance,” said Mayor James Maness.

The resolution makes many points on why the ambulance and personnel should be approved. The City of Mt. Juliet provides a building to house WEMA Station 3, currently valued on the city’s insurance policy for over $316,000. The City purchased warning sirens and supplied them to WEMA at a cost over $85,000. The City provided volunteer fire fighters and funded the training and purchase of equipment for the volunteers at a cost over $100,000. The City has provided various equipment and covered expenses for Station 3 for many years, and has allowed equipment purchased by the City to be used outside the City limits as needed.

“Everything I am hearing at this point is that they are not capable,” said Vice Mayor Ray Justice.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency had many employees leave in 2021, a majority seeking more money according to a report to the Wilson County Commission late last year from WEMA Director Joey Cooper. That staffing shortage led to the closure of fire stations throughout the county at times.

The resolution passed unanimously and will be sent to the Wilson County Commission.

The Board of Commissioners also approved an ordinance to appropriate funds for three transportation projects that were recently awarded with grant funding.

The first is upgrades to the sidewalks on N. Mt. Juliet Road from Old Lebanon Dirt Road to Weston Drive with six-foot wide, ADA compliant sidewalks. When the sidewalks were built several years ago, they were not ADA compliant, so the City has to fix them.

The second project will be Phase III of the Town Center Trail, which will run from South Greenhill Road to Mt. Juliet Elementary School.

The last is a signal improvements project which will install fiber optic communication lines along Mt. Juliet Road from City Hall to Lebanon Road. It will allow advance signal operations that can be done from City Hall instead of a tech having to go to the signal.

All projects are on a five-year plan.