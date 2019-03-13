City breaks ground on new greenway

City leaders and community members gathered Monday, March 11, at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Town Center Trail greenway.

The City of Mt. Juliet held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, March 11, for the new Town Center Trail greenway at Eagle Park on West Division Street. The greenway will stretch nearly 1.7 miles went completed.

Deputy Director of Public Works Andy Barlow said the project, which started in 2012, is expected to be completed by summer 2020. The greenway will connect South Greenhill Road and Fourth Avenue, allowing for pedestrians to walk safely away from traffic. It will also provide connectivity between different subdivisions in the city.