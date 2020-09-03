City Commission approves new park land

At the City Commission meeting on Aug. 24 two pieces of property were voted on to be purchased as park land.

The recommendation of the Parks Board was to purchase 8.64 acres on the corner of Tate Lane and West Division. This parcel of land is adjacent to the Mt. Juliet Greenway and Victory Baptist Church. The price for this land was $430,000. The park would include five soccer fields and a playground, and extend the greenway.

During the discussion Commissioner Jennifer Milele made an amendment to add the purchase of the Lyons property at 1041 S. Rutland Road for $2,300,000. This property includes 22 acres, a 10,000 square foot house with a 6 -acre pond. The appraisal was $2,600,000 but Richard Lyons agreed to sell it to the City for $2,300,000.

Rocky Lee, Parks Director, addressed the Commission and stated that the Lyons property had been viewed by the Land Use and Search Committee. After looking at the house, they felt that bringing it up to codes was not worth the price, but the committee would love to have the other 20 acres for $1,300,000. Negotiations stopped when the $2,000,000 was turned down.

“We have found better land tracts at better prices, “said Lee. “After 3 years of looking we want to bring you the 9 acres. We need this land for multi-purpose fields, and we need it now.”

City Attorney Gino Marchetti restated that City Manager Kenny Martin is being given the authority to negotiate without any limit on price. The contracts will be brought back to the Board of Commissioners.

Martin shared that the hotel/motel tax, that furnishes these monies, fluctuates but is still growing this year.

The amendment to secure both pieces of property passed 4-0 with Commissioner Justice abstaining.