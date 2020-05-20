City of Mt. Juliet continues drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The City of Mt. Juliet is again partnering with Kroger Health to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week. The event will take place from May 19 to May 21, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park.

People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Individuals who don’t have symptoms and anyone with health concerns are eligible for testing.

According to City Manager Kenny Martin, more than 700 people turned out during the three-day event. He hopes that even more people will come out and get tested this week. Martin also said that because they are partnering with Kroger, there is no cost to the county or city.

“We are grateful to the Wilson County Health Department for connecting Kroger Health with Mt. Juliet for this opportunity for the citizens of our community,” said Martin. “Increased testing opportunities are vital as we begin to get people back to work.”

Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting/. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test.

Mt. Juliet Police Department and Kroger Health associates will be present to direct traffic to the designated testing area. Windows should be up on all vehicles when in the testing area, and individuals need to have their photo ID ready.

“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the City of Mt. Juliet in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”

This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.