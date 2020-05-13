City of Mt. Juliet offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The City of Mt. Juliet is partnering with Kroger Health to facilitate a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunity for qualifying individuals.

The three-day event began Tuesday, May 12, and runs through Thursday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Mt. Juliet Middle School at 3565 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone with health concerns is eligible for testing.

“We are grateful to the Wilson County Health Department for connecting Kroger Health with Mt. Juliet for this opportunity for the citizens of our community,” said Kenny Martin, city manager for Mt. Juliet. “Increased testing opportunities are vital as we begin to get people back to work.”

Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test. Mt. Juliet Police Department and Kroger Health associates will be present to direct traffic to the designated testing area. Those arriving for a test should enter the school off of Woodridge Place. Windows should be up on all vehicles when in the testing area and individuals need to have their photo ID ready.

“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the City of Mt. Juliet and the Wilson Co. Health Department in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”

The onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.