City receives federal grants for projects

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners held its regular meeting Monday night at City Hall.

Before the agenda was discussed, District 3 Commissioner Art Giles recognized the City’s public works department, and in Deputy Director Andy Barlow in particular, for their research on paving projects in Mt. Juliet subdivisions and for saving the City thousands of dollars for the cost of those projects. Two streets in Giles’ district were resurfaced in a new process that Barlow said could prolong the paved surface while also save the City money throughout the years.

District 4 Commissioner Brian Abston also thanked the Mt. Juliet Police Department and surrounding agencies for their quick work in finding a stolen vehicle from Providence.

City Manager Kenny Martin praised the work the City has been doing and the Board for its dedication to making Mt. Juliet the best it can be.

“We’re on the cusp of some big things,” said Martin.

Martin also introduced Peggy Simpson, the coordinator for the local chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Simpson thanked the Board for their support over the years and for continuing to help fund the program, which currently has around 6,000 children enrolled.

The Board unanimously approved an ordinance on the consent agenda to adopt new electrical and fire codes, which will take affect Jan. 1, 2019.

An ordinance to rezone and adopt the Mountain Brooke Place preliminary master development plan was approved with conditional zoning 4-1, with Abston voting against. Mountain Brook is a senior living development for residents 55 and older that will include townhome-style villas and a main, multi-story building.

District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice asked for an amendment for a 3-year conditional zoning that if the developer does not begin construction within that time, both parcels of land will revert back to RS 40 zoning.

The Board also approved three ordinances to accept federal grants from the Nashville area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The first grant was for the Mt. Juliet Road/Interstate 40 bridge widening project. Barlow said the initial estimates for the project were $1.5 million, but the City received a federal grant for $811,812.

The second grant, Barlow said, is for Phase 2 of the adaptive traffic signals project, making it 100 percent federally funded.

The third grant is for Phase 2 of the Lebanon Road sidewalks project, which would install 6-foot-wide sidewalks along both sides of Lebanon Road from Mt. Juliet Road to Park Glen. The City received $140,000 from MPO for the project.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be Sept. 24 at City Hall. A public hearing before the meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m.