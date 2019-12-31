Clark, Alfred McDonald

Alfred McDonald “Don” Clark, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 17, 2019. Mr. Clark was the son of the late Bratton J. and Mickie Bell Jenkins Clark. He was also preceded in death by his son, Wendell Clark, and brothers, Paul Clark and Eddie Clark.

He is survived by: Wife of 72 years – Dean Clark; Sons – Wayne Clark and Tim Clark; Grandchildren – Daley Clark and Wayne Clark, Jr.; Great-grandchild – Mila Clark; Niece – Linda Brockett; Nephew – Larry Clark.

Funeral services were held Dec. 20 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and graveside services followed at Anderson and Son Memorial Park in Lafayette, Tennessee. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, 410 allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

