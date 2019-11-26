Clark, Elizabeth Ann Travis

Elizabeth Ann Travis “Betty” Clark, age 76 of Gladeville, died Nov. 21, 2019. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her father George Hamilton Travis; mother Rita Talbert; step-father Edward Talbert; son James Douglas Clark; son-in-law Perry Langford; and sisters Carol, Kathy and Barbara.

She is survived by: Husband of 56 years – Douglas Clark; Children – Teresa Clark, Michelle Langford, and David (Gennifer) Clark; Grandchildren – David “PJ” Clark, Cody Clark, Hunter Clark, Tanner Langford, Alexandria (Shawn) Perrigo; Great-grandchildren – Jackson Perrigo, Karter Perrigo and Cash Perrigo; Brother – John (Joyce) Holland; Friend and caregiver – Lisa Clark.

Funeral services were held Nov. 25 at Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home in Geneva, New York, and interment followed at Nettle Valley Cemetery in Potter, New York. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

