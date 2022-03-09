CLARK, Elizabeth Ann

Elizabeth Ann Clark, 78, Hermitage passed away on Feb. 28.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Manle Roush and Clydie Brown; husband, Alfred Clark; brothers, Freddie Roush and Joe Roush; stepdad, Russell Brown; and grandson, Josh Callis.

She is survived by her children, Beth (Tim) Callis, Bert (Lynn) Clark, Sonja (Rick) Hunolt, and Wesley (Kim) Clark; grandchildren, Joe Callis, Kristyn (Marty) Bell, Kaitlyn (Josh) Brock, Jake Hunolt, Kaleigh Hunolt; great-grandchildren, Stella Bell and Murphy Bell; nephews, Tommy (Renea) Roush and Phil (Kathy) Roush; and her loving fur baby, Bocephus.

The Funeral Service was Friday, March 4 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor George Wal-lace officiating. The Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Wesley, Tim, Rick, Joe, Jake, and Tommy serving as Pallbearers and Josh Callis serving as Honorary Pallbearer. The visitation was Friday, March 4.

All Memorial Contributions can be sent to https://coloncancercoalition.org/donate/.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.