CLARK, Marsha

Marsha Clark (maiden Pask), 77, Mt. Juliet, passed away June 6, after a short illness.

She was preceded in death by husband, Tom Clark.

She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Thomas Young; and Sylvia and Ed Nolan; and many nieces and nephews and cherished friends everywhere she lived – Illinois, Florida, and Ten-nessee.

A service is to be held in Illinois at a later date.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.