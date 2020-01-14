Clark, Thelma Holman

Thelma “Jean” Holman Clark, age 82, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 9, 2020. She was born March 26, 1937, to the late Walter Bransford and Bessie Mae Cook Holman.

Jean was one of fifteen siblings and was preceded in death by brothers Chester G. Holman, Stanford Holman, Herman Edward Holman, Clifford Ray Holman and Leon Holman; and by sisters Estelene Holman Cashdollar, Pauline Holman Bennett, Dorothy Holman McCall, and Beulah Holman Howell.

She is survived by daughter Julia Clark Colunga, son-in-law Daniel Craig Colunga, and former husband Cecil Edward Clark. She is also survived by brothers Buford Holman (Ruth), Raymond Holman (Sue); Walter Bransford Holman, Jr. (Anna Lou); and by sisters Josephine Holman Howard (Richard, deceased) and Ernestine Holman; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Kathy Dedmon, Annie Smith, and her caregiver for the past six years, Lynn Gregory.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, VUMC Gift & Donor Services, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197.