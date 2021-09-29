CLAWSON, Stacey Anne

Stacey Anne Clawson, 49, Mt. Juliet, passed away on Sept. 13. Stacey was born in Nashville and spent most of her childhood living on Old Hickory Lake in Mt. Juliet. She was a 1989 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School where she was active on the basketball and dance team.

She is survived by: Father, Douglas Eugene Reynolds; Husband of 30 years Harold Clawson, III; Son Aa-ron Douglas Clawson; daughter Christina Marie Clawson and her fiancé, David Neil Harvieux; Brother Paul Christopher Reynolds; Wilson, her Golden Doodle

A Celebration of Life service was Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.