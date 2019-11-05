Clay, Damon

Damon E. Clay, age 49, passed away at his home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on Oct. 26, 2019. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 2-5 p.m. at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet.

He is survived by parents, Bobby and Patsy Clay; brother, Michael (Mandy Panozzo) Clay; niece, Moxy Clay; uncles, Paul “Nick” Nicholas and Carl Clay; aunts, Joy West, Susan Cochrane, and Julie Loudin; several cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by brother, Travis G. Clay.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.