Clementine’s Boutique closing

Clementine’s Boutique is shutting its doors this month after owner Heather Sullivan is moved to hospice care.

Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago. After multiple treatments and remissions, the cancer is now not responding to treatments.

Clementine’s is having a closing sale throughout July. The store, located at 11229 Lebanon Rd., is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.

Store Manager Michelle Hicks said they are thankful for the support of the community. They also have created #healingforHeather for those on social media to show support for Heather and her family.

A GoFundMe was set up in June for Heather and her family at www.gofundme.com/HeatherSullivan. The page has currently raised more than $21,000, far surpassing the original goal of $15,000.

“Heather is a beautiful soul, strong in her faith, and has been an inspiration to everyone who has watched her go through this with grace, strength, and perseverance,” said Angela Hollandsworth, creator of Heather’s GoFundMe page. “But now is time for her to spend time with her husband and her beautiful little boy. And those that love her would like to help them financially, so that they can be together as much as possible without worrying about the bills for just a moment in time.”

Donations can be made through the page. Clementine’s and The Basement Marketplace, located at 14625 Lebanon Rd., also have donation boxes set up.