Clifft, Ryan Christopher

Ryan Christopher Clifft, age 26 of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 9, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

He was preceded in death by brother, Cory Richard Clifft; great-grandmother, Juanita Brown; grandfather, Billy Ray Clifft. He is survived by his parents, Charles and Candace Carden; brother, Terry Clifft; grandparents, Rick and Lynn Baker; niece, Savanna Clifft; step-brother, Shawn (Christie) Carden; step-sister; Jennifer Boone; uncle, James Baker; aunt, Jamie (Wes) Barnes; cousins, Tatumn Baker, Peyton Lovvorn, Kennedi Baker, and Brandon McCoy.

