Clifton, Ruth Overbey

Ruth Overbey Clifton, age 76 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 26, 2020. A graveside service was held July 29 at John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, John Benjamin and Ethel Morton Overbey, she is preceded in death by husband, Billy Clifton; brother, Boyd Overbey. She is survived by children, Danny Clifton, Katy (Brian) Bougor, and Mike (Brooke) Clifton; grandchildren, Dallas Clifton, Macy Clifton, Riley Clifton, and Addison Clifton; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Mayson, and Jackson; brother, Wayne Overbey; cousin, Belita Ellis.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the administration, nurses, and staff of Cadence at Rivergate Assisted Living Facility for their love and care that Mrs. Ruth received during her extended stay.

