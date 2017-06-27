Clifton, Shirley Jane

Shirley Jane Clifton, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on June 24, 2017. Funeral services for will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday, June 27 from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

She is preceded in death by husband, Jack Dean Clifton; sons, Jerry Dee Clifton and Joseph Dewayne Clifton. She is survived by sons, Jeffery (Donna) Clifton, James Dale Clifton, and John Dennis Clifton; grandchildren, Jason Allen Clifton, Jennaleigh (Derrick) Brooks, Danielle Lynn Clifton and husband, Kendall Ann Clifton, and Nicholas James Clifton; 12 great grandchildren also survive.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Quality Care in Lebanon, TN; also to Patty and Melanie.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations be made to the Dementia Society of America.

1718 Church St. #330456, Nashville, TN 37203.

Arrangements by Sellars funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.