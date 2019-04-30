Cloyd, Donna Claire Gleaves

Donna Claire Gleaves Cloyd, age 80 of Hermitage, died April 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Kelly Leroy and Demmie Oprey Lane Gleaves. Mrs. Cloyd was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Bobby Lee Cloyd, and her sister, Louise Gleaves Frey.

She is survived by: Son – Barry L. (Connie) Cloyd; Adopted Sister – Tillie Baker; Grandchildren – Claire E. Cloyd and Andrew L. Cloyd.

A funeral service was held April 28 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and a graveside service was held April 29 at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, PO Box 65, Hermitage, TN 37076.

