Clymer, Lawrence Franklin

Lawrence Franklin Clymer, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 13, 2019. Mr. Clymer was the son of the late Ferris and Effie Arlene Pharris Clymer. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Phillip Ray Clymer and Mary Jean Ragland.

He is survived by: Wife of 58 years – Norma Collins Clymer; Sons – Larry (Julie Larson) Clymer and Troy (Lisa) Clymer; Sister – Helen Hibdon; Grandchildren – Sean (Lisbeth) Clymer, John (Daleigh) Clymer and Brandon Lee Clymer; Great-grandchildren – Sadie Clymer, Kace Clymer, Kannon Clymer and Korbin Clymer.

Funeral services will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com