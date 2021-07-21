Coleman, Carolyn Faye Zimmerle

Carolyn Faye Zimmerle Coleman, 79, died July 11.

Carolyn was born in Nashville and was the daughter of the late, Ernest and Dorothy Evans Zimmerle. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, James David Coleman and her siblings, Jerry Zimmerle and Terri Lanius.

She is survived by: Children, Sharon (Dale) Sweet, Tim Biggs, Darryl Biggs, Angie Palmer, Tracy Coleman McGill, Kelly (J.T.) Long and Jason (Ashley) Coleman; Brother, Edwin (Eleanor) Zimmerle; 15 Grandchil-dren, 11 Great-grandchildren and one Great-great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, No. 209, Nash-ville, TN 37215.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.