Coleman, Fannie Mai Hager

Fannie Mai Hager “Lula” Coleman, age 93 of Hermitage, died Jan. 18, 2019. Mrs. Coleman is the daughter of the late James Bryant and Fenton Tennessee Bland Bryant. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Earl Hager and Joe Coleman, and seven siblings.

She is survived by: Sons – Thomas (Bobbye) Hager, Jerry (Helen) Hager and Randy Hager; Six Grandchildren; 12 Great-grandchildren; One Great-great grandchild; Many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Jan. 21 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Gail and Wanda and the staff of Carrick Glen for the love and care that was provided to Mrs. Coleman during the nine years that she was a resident there.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Widows and Orphans Fund of Tennessee, 100 7th Avenue N, Suite 1, Nashville, TN 37203.

