Coleman, James David

James David Coleman, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 22, 2019. Mr. Coleman was the son of the late Jimmie and Estelle Clark Coleman. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Dorothy.

He is survived by: Wife of 35 years – Carolyn Coleman; Children – Tracy Coleman McGill, Kelly (J.T.) Long, Jason (Ashley) Coleman, Sharon (Dale) Sweet, Tim Biggs, Darryl Biggs and Angie Palmer; Sisters – Dianne Coleman and Liz (Lowell) Joynt; 13 Grandchildren; 12 Great-grandchildren; one Great-great grandchild due in June 2020.

Funeral services were held Dec. 27 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or Susan G. Komen, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, #209, Nashville, TN 37215.

