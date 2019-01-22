News Ticker

Coleman, Joshua “Josh” Todd

January 22, 2019 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Josh Coleman, age 40 of Watertown, passed away Jan. 16, 2019, at home of natural causes. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by wife Candice Coleman; son Crue Coleman; parents Roy and Rita Coleman; sister Amy (William) Brim; nephews River, Logan, and Easton; nieces Ronny, Wren, Autumn, Peyton, and Alleyna; in-laws Rhonda and Paul Fields; and mother-in-law Glenda Williams.  He is preceded in death by grandparents Dorothy and John Coleman, Lou Helen Null, father-in-law Fred Williams, and brother-in-law Allen Williams.

Memorial Donations: New Leash on Life (507 John Draper Blvd, Lebanon TN 37087, 615.444.1144).  Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.