Coleman, Joshua “Josh” Todd

Josh Coleman, age 40 of Watertown, passed away Jan. 16, 2019, at home of natural causes. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by wife Candice Coleman; son Crue Coleman; parents Roy and Rita Coleman; sister Amy (William) Brim; nephews River, Logan, and Easton; nieces Ronny, Wren, Autumn, Peyton, and Alleyna; in-laws Rhonda and Paul Fields; and mother-in-law Glenda Williams. He is preceded in death by grandparents Dorothy and John Coleman, Lou Helen Null, father-in-law Fred Williams, and brother-in-law Allen Williams.

Memorial Donations: New Leash on Life (507 John Draper Blvd, Lebanon TN 37087, 615.444.1144). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.