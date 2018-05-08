Coleman, Russell Sr.

Russell Coleman Sr. passed away on May 5, 2018, at age 80. A funeral service was conducted May 8 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment in Green Grove Cemetery, Hartsville, Tenn., followed the service.
Mr. Coleman was an avid bowler who worked building tires. He loved the Atlanta Braves and classic cars. He is survived by children Sharon Coleman Norris, Brenda Collins, Kay (WC) Dodd, and Letitia (John) Burke, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, sister Mary Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wives Evelyn Merritt Coleman and Sue Jordan Coleman, son Russell Coleman Jr., parents Frank and Elsie Collins Coleman, two brothers and one sister.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
