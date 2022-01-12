COLES, John Luther

John Luther Coles, husband of 64 years to JoAnne Coles, was a lifelong resident in the Nashville area. John passed peacefully from this earth into God’s care on Monday, Dec. 6, surrounded by his wife, family and loved ones.

John is lovingly remembered by his wife JoAnne Coles; four children: Scott Coles (Dianne); Greg Coles (Lori); Steven Coles and Annie Marie Earhart (Jason). John was also blessed with grandchildren: Curt, Ben, Lauren, Tyler, Morgan, Abbie, Taylor, Allie; as well as nine great grandchildren.

John was born on Nov. 3, 1939, to Luther Benton and Annie Marie Coles. On Oct. 5, 1960, June 19, 1962, Sept. 11, 1964 and Feb. 3, 1973 respectively, he and JoAnne welcomed their four children into their lives.

He will be forever missed by family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the 109 church of Christ, Lebanon, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the Coles family has requested that dona-tions be made to Alive Hospice.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.