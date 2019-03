Colio, Jesse Edward

Jesse Edward Colio, age 30 of Mt. Juliet, died March 25, 2019. Jesse was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Erald Choate.

He is survived by: His adoring wife – Rebecca Collins-Colio;Sons – Gage Charles Colio, Sladen Hayes Colio and Asher Orion Colio; Mother – Patti (Alan) Lopez; Father – Eddie Colio; Siblings – Amber Choate, Susan Colio, Chavela Colio, Joseph Lozez, Catherine Lopez, Brian Lopez, Jennifer Colio, Eddie Colio, Jr., Tiffani Lopez and Meghan Lopez; Maternal grandmother – Joyce Choate; Several aunts and uncles and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com