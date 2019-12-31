Collins, Pat

Pat Collins, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 16, 2019. Mr. Collins was the son of the late Herschel and Virtie Adams Collins. He was also preceded in death by 10 siblings.

She is survived by: Wife of 60 years – Sue Collins; Daughter – Jackie Collins Dorris; Sister – Norma Clymer; Granddaughter – Jessica Wirtz; Great-grandchildren – Taylor Wirtz, Jersie Wirtz and Jadynn Wirtz; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Dec. 20, 2019, at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com