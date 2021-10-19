Commission appoints new school board member

The Wilson County Commission made three appointments Monday, including the new Zone 3 School Board member.

Melissa Lynn was appointed as the Zone 3 School Board member. She is a long-time educator in the Wilson County School District, most recently as a teacher at Rutland Elementary School. She is recently retired. She will replace Jon White, who resigned from the Board in September.

John Woodall was the only other name nominated in the process, but Lynn won the vote of the County Commissioners. She joked after being chosen that she was missing something very important because she wanted the position so bad.

“This appointment was so important to me, I missed Monday Night Football, Titans vs. Bills,” she joked.

Lynn will serve on the School Board until Aug. 31, 2022. The election will take place on Aug. 4, and whoever wins that race will take office on Sept. 1, 2022.

Richard Brown was the only person nominated to take over the District 2 County Commission seat. District 2 is in the western portion of the county to the county line and includes that portion of Old Lebanon Dirt Road, Division Street and areas immediately surrounding.

Brown will replace Cyndi Bannach, who resigned from her seat when she moved out of the district. Brown will serve until Aug. 31, 2022.

James Lea of Lebanon was chosen to serve as Wilson County General Sessions Division II Judge. He will take over for retiring Judge Haywood Berry on Jan. 1, 2022. His term will run until Aug. 31, 2022. The general election is Aug. 4, 2022.

County Mayor Randall Hutto said him and Lea went to Lebanon High School, and joked Lea was a much better baseball player than him.

“We go back a ways,” said Hutto. “…We have a lot of great memories.”

Lea was excited to take on the new position.

“I am truly honored,” he said after his appointment.