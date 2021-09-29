Commission approves two subdivisions

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners moved forward two new neighborhoods at the meeting Monday night.

The BOC approved items on the Chandler Road subdivision and the Curd Road subdivision, but not without showing some apprehension on some items. The Chandler Road subdivision is just 35 lots, while the Curd Road subdivision has 218 lots on nearly 89 acres. It will be near a future city park, and the developer will build a parking lot and restroom facilities for that park before deeding it back to the City for maintenance.

The Chandler Road subdivision has 1.8 lots per acre. Vice Mayor Ray Justice said that gave him pause because after you take out the space for infrastructure, that makes for small lots.

“It makes me a little nervous honestly,” said Vice Mayor Ray Justice. “…It makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up.”

Mayor James Maness agreed that the lots on the plan seem small.

“These are some long and skinny lots,” said Maness.

However, Maness said by City code, developers are allowed up to 2.2 lots per acre, so the 1.8 acres meets code. Representation from the project stated that the minimum lot size would be 80-85 feet wide which would be plenty wide to do side or rear entry garages, and are wider than some lots approved recently.

There were some other issues the Commissioners questioned but the project moved forward on first reading by a 3-2 vote with Justice and Commissioner Bill Trivett voting against it.

On the Curd Road subdivision, there was some discussion about the contributions the developer is providing for the park and whether they need to be capped. However, the project was approved on first reading unanimously without a cap.

In other business, the BOC passed a resolution protecting the City of Mt. Juliet employees from “unconstitutional mandates”. This was in response to the vaccine mandate announced by President Joe Biden. The resolution said the Commission encourages people to take all precautions concerning COVID-19, but to take the vaccine was a personal decision made with trusted medical advisors. The resolution passed unanimously.

Also, the BOC accepted a donation from Wilson Bank & Trust for a new scoreboard at Charlie Daniels Park.