Commission hears plan for new development

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission held its regular monthly meeting April 19 at City Hall.

During the meeting, the commission reviewed the Station North preliminary master development plan. The proposed mixed-use development plan includes 192 apartments and 28 townhomes as well as commercial space on North Mt. Juliet Road next to the train station.

According to the plans, the living space would run alongside the railroad tracks and industrial lots, and the commercial space would be near Mt. Juliet Road and Sellars Funeral Home.

There are currently no transit-oriented developments in Tennessee, according to city officials, but the proposed plan is specifically designed around the Mt. Juliet train station and Music City Star.

Unlike other Music City Star stations, Mt. Juliet does not have much density around the transit stop. The proposed development would use the land directly beside the station, which would encourage more residents to use the available public transit as opposed to adding traffic to the city roads.

Matt McDonnell was in attendance and said he supports the project and other transit-oriented developments. District 4 City Commissioner Brian Abston, however, said he is opposed to the project.

Daniel Sutton told the planning commission that he was neither for nor against the project because he does not use the transit system, but he was worried about the commercial aspect of the project. He said there is not much parking proposed for the commercial building, and he does not like the idea of a four-story building that far north of Providence.

After much discussion, the planning commission voted 5-2 for a positive recommendation to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners. The BOC will hear the plan at another date.