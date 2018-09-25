Commission issues two proclamations

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners meeting started off with a performance by Sandra Shupe, who was named the 2018 Ms. Wilson County Senior at this year’s Wilson County Fair.

City Manager Kenny Martin also presented two proclamations by the City and Mayor Ed Hagerty during the meeting.

The first proclamation was to announce that Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, would be known as Caleb Reed Day. Reed is a student at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy who is going through tough medical issues. The City issued the proclamation to celebrate him and his resilient outlook on life.

The second proclamation was to declare Nov. 24, 2018, Small Business Saturday. Shoppers are encouraged to patronize small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving to contribute to the local economy.

In regular items of business, an ordinance to amend the Mt. Juliet personnel manual regarding higher education tuition reimbursement was deferred until the next meeting to ensure proper public notice about major amendments.

The next BOC meeting will be Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. A public hearing will be held before the meeting at 6:15.