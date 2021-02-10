Commissioners approve Windtree Pines

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved Windtree Pines on first reading Monday.

The project, which sits on the land where the Windtree Golf Course used to be, is 193 acres. It is planned to have 423 lots, 373 single family homes and 50 townhomes.

“Overall, I do like this development,” said Commissioner Jennifer Milele.

Milele had some issues like what the plan is to control flooding, Nonaville Road improvements and lighting in certain areas. The development has plans to widen Nonaville Road three lanes, including turn lanes into the project.

“This has tons of amenities, which I love,” said Commissioner Scott Hefner.

The development will include playgrounds, sports courts, putting greens, a clubhouse and pool, dog park, frisbee golf, fishing pier and a kayak launch. They will use the existing cart paths for greenway trails and have included a trail head with associated parking and restroom facilities.

Mayor James Maness was concerned about how the development would affect the local schools, partially because the ones that the development would be zoned for are taking on extra students because of the two schools destroyed by the tornado.

“We’ve got a load on Green Hill right now,” said Maness.

Construction on the project would begin sometime between Fall of 2021 and Spring of 2022. Phases 1 and 2 would start in Fall of 2022 and Spring 2023. Reopening of the damaged schools would most likely be in the 2022-2023 or 2023-24 school years. The total Windtree Pines project is planned to take six years. Developer Danny Hale said that since the project is single family homes, the burden on the schools would not be immediate, it would slowly build over the life of the project. The project will also send $5,000 per lot for school improvements.

A zoning ordinance amendment to bring a bigger variety of businesses to the north side of town was deferred for 30 days.

The amendment was brought forth by Ray Justice who pointed out there are 23 automotive related businesses in a roughly one mile stretch of Lebanon Road.

“It looks like Dickerson Road, it looks horrible,” said Commissioner Ray Justice. “The problem has got to go away.”

Justice agreed to defer it for 30 days after developers Mark Lineberry and Bill Robinson spoke up and said that there is other ways to help the problem besides just eliminating all automotive businesses from the area. Justice said there will be a work session in the next 30 days to modify what he is trying to do. He said Lineberry and Robinson will be invited for their input as well.

The commission also approved an ordinance to allow grocery stories and convenience stores to sell alcohol under eight percent at 10 a.m., instead of the previous time of noon. State law allows it, but the Mt. Juliet law had not been updated. Restaurants and liquor stores could already sell at the 10 a.m. time.

A budget amendment to provide lighting on Lebanon Road from Green Hill High School to Park Glen was approved. The project will cost $100,000 for LED lights that will be placed on existing polls along the newly constructed sidewalks.