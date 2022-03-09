Community gathers in remembrance of those impacted by tornado

Leaders of Mt. Juliet gathered in remembrance Thursday, and to lay a wreath near the path of the March 3, 2020 tornado.

Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick and Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman laid a wreath near the Welcome to Mt. Juliet sign in front of the sites of Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle School.

Mayor James Maness said it doesn’t seem like it has been two

years, and he is pleased with the progress the City has made in that time. Though he said there is still a lot more to go. He said they gathered to remember those we lost, and the people still trying to recover from the tornado. But also our response to it.

“The storm doesn’t define us, the response does,” said Maness.

Maness said after the initial survey of the damage, one of the biggest problems they had at the City was to figure out what to do with all the volunteers that wanted to help. He said people from all over the area came to help, some as far away as Kentucky, and he will never forget what they did for the City.

The EF-3 tornado originally touched down in Davidson County before traveling 60 miles. Five people were killed, three of those in Mt. Juliet. They were James Eaton Sr., Donna Eaton and Brandy Barker. In Mt. Juliet, numerous homes, two schools and several businesses were destroyed. Many are still trying to rebuild. Stoner Creek Elementary is currently under construction and is hoped to open early next school year. West Wilson Middle School is hoped to follow in the next school year.