Conard, Maerene Emerson

Maerene Emerson Conard, age 95, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, in Maristone Assisted Living. She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Emerson and Martha Shell Emerson; husband of 59 years, Jack Conard who died in 2007; two brothers and their wives; one sister; two brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law and their spouses.

Maerene is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Michael) Jones and Nancy Harp; son, Bruce (Sandy) Conard; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Shaun) Anderson, Kari Harp, Jack Conard, Mark (Nadia) Conard and Maria Conard; great-grandchildren, Ava Anderson, Nora Anderson and Sophie Conard; sister, Lois Keal; brother-in-law Bill (Marilyn) Conard; sister-in-law, Carol Hake; she also had many nieces, nephews, and great nieces nephews she loved very much. The family also thanks the residents and staff and Maristone for everything they did for Maerene.

At her request, no services are planned in Tennessee. Maerene will be laid to rest beside her husband Jack in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, on Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family would like for contributions to be made in her memory to aseracarefoundation.org.