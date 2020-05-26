Cone, Steven

Steven Cone, better known as “Lil Steve,” passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at age 51. The family will received friends for a gathering at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Friday, May 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service in Alabama will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his loving family: parents, Ray and Novella Cone of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; brother, Tracy (Deedee) Cone of Sevierville, Tennessee; sister, Sonya (John) Messer of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; niece, Kaelyn (Justin) Haynes of Greenbrier, Tennessee; nephews, Caleb Shephard and Ryne Shephard of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; great-nephew, Cannen Haynes and soon to be, Cooper Ray Haynes of Greenbrier, Tennessee.

Steven Noel Cone was born in Cullman, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 1968, to his loving parents, Ray and Novella Walls Cone. Steve spent the first 10 years of his life in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, enjoying the beach weekly. He then lived in Tupelo, Mississippi, for the next four years before moving in 1983 with his family to Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, where he became a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School in 1988. A dedicated employee for 31 years at the Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel, he became better known as “Lil Steve.”

Steve was a huge University of Alabama football fan and was also involved with Civil War Reenactments for quite some time. He loved his Country, what it stood for, and was a proud supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. Lil Steve was small in stature but had the biggest heart and was loved by everyone that knew him. He cherished the special times he shared with his family and was a loving son who always gave more of himself than he received. He was always thinking of others.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project (Address: P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; Website: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate)

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.