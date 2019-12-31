Connolly, Donnie Eugene

Donnie Eugene “Burn Out” Connolly passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 26, 2019. He was born Dec. 17, 1957, to Patrick and Leota Connolly and had a younger brother, Dwayne.

He was a devoted husband to Lisa for 39 years. He was a father to Crystal, Tiffany and Tabitha. He was also a grandfather to Jocelyn, Kassidee, Kaileigh, Kaden and Brodie, and was recently blessed with a great-grandchild, Everett.

Funeral services were held Dec. 30 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

